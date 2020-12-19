Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Robertson has lauded youngster Cameron Harper for taking his opportunity at Caley Thistle.

Harper has been a regular starter at left-back in the absence of Kevin McHattie and his displays have caught the eye of the Caley Jags’ coaching staff.

Robertson said: “Initially our plan would have been to start Kevin McHattie, with Cameron stepping in if there were injuries.

“Every time he played last year he was terrific. So we sat down and looked at the financial aspect and decided now was the opportunity Cameron would fight Kevin for the left-back spot.

“Kevin got injured and Cameron has took his opportunity, which is wonderful to see. It’s a very young squad but they’re playing fearlessly just now.

“You’ll hear managers say they’ll give youngsters a run of games then take them out, to rest them up. But when they’re playing as well as Cameron is playing, they may be no reason to do that as well.

“He’s an accomplished defender and can get forward and create as well. We’ve got hugely high hopes for him. Cameron has always stood out and is making it impossible to leave him out, which is what you want as a manager.”

Ahead of today’s trip to Alloa Athletic, Inverness have an injury concern over Wallace Duffy (knee) but no other issues to trouble Robertson.

The Caley Jags boss added: “We’re going there with confidence. That’s the attitude I want from my players, because we’re playing well.

“We’re playing some good stuff, we’re passing the ball well and we’re creating chances. That’s what I want to continue.

“The fact that Alloa knocked out Hearts and then took Hibs all the way in the cup doesn’t surprise us.

“It doesn’t surprise anyone in this league, because they’re one of the best footballing sides in this league, they play a really good brand of football.”