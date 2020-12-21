Caley Thistle boss John Robertson promises ‘different team’ against Morton after Inverness ‘outworked and outplayed’ at Alloa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A goalkeeping error proved the pivotal moment in an Inverness defeat at Alloa which was uncharacteristically disjointed.

Brad McKay’s early goal set the tone in a comfortable opening period for the Caley Jags at Recreation Park.

Yet a stunning free-kick from Innes Murray and a rare mistake from Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers allowed substitute Robert Thomson to claim victory for the home side.

Caley Jags manager John Robertson has already vowed to alter his starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Morton after bemoaning a fragmented performance on the road.

Robertson again placed his trust in teenagers Cameron Harper, Roddy MacGregor and on-loan teenage winger Kai Kennedy.

Rangers loanee Kennedy has been rightly praised for his combination of intricate footwork and searing pace, but he was not allowed to shine with Alloa committing two and sometimes three defenders at a time to negate his influence.

While Scott Allardice and MacGregor impressed in midfield, it was on the flanks that Inverness were ineffective and could not contain an Alloa side that markedly improved after the break.

It was a wasted opportunity to advance in the ultra-competitive Championship as Inverness fell to sixth, outside the play-off places after eight games.

Unusually, Alloa were forced to make a change just minutes before kick-off. Assistant manager Paddy Connolly rushed to inform officials that Cameron O’Donnell had to replace Alan Trouten, who pulled a muscle in the warm-up.

Initially Inverness moved the ball confidently on the artificial surface and surged ahead after just seven minutes. James Keatings curled in a corner, Alloa’s defence scrambled to clear and Robbie Deas flicked on for right-back McKay to hammer home from six yards.

Shane Sutherland was then denied his first league goal by Alloa goalkeeper Neil Parry after excellent link-up play with Miles Storey on the half-hour mark.

The home side trailed at the break, but, cajoled by some colourful language from manager Peter Grant on the touchline, looked a team transformed in the second half.

Danny Devine conceded a free-kick and Murray curled in spectacularly from 25 yards to leave Ridgers a mere spectator in the Caley Jags goal on 61 minutes.

Parry made a fingertip save from Harper’s accurate free-kick as Inverness responded, yet Alloa continued to press and control possession.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Murray was inches away from netting a second with an almost identical free-kick before Ridgers handed Alloa victory with 12 minutes remaining.

The influential Murray picked out Thomson at the back post with a pinpoint long pass and from his volley Ridgers somehow allowed the ball to trickle past him and slowly roll into the net.

Despite a late rally in which substitutes Aaron Doran and Nikolay Todorov registered efforts, Inverness manager Robertson was left to rue what might have been.

He said: “We got an early goal and did not build on it.

“We had dominance of the ball and kept it moving, but we were trying things today that we have not done in the last few games.

“We have prided ourselves on doing the basics right: get it forward, get it wide and put crosses into the box. For some reason as the first half wore on we tried to force the ball.”

He added: “It was an unbelievable equaliser. It gave Alloa the lift they needed and from that goal onward they started to play.

“It was a mistake from Mark. He has been sensational for us over the years and it is probably the first mistake he has made.

“Unfortunately, it has cost us, but if I am being brutally honest I don’t think we deserved anything. I thought Alloa, for their enthusiasm, energy and attitude deserved to win the game.

“Alloa came out in the second half and outworked and outplayed us. They scored one World Cup goal and a goalkeeping error.

“It has been very easy to pick the team in the last four games. It will be a different team that plays at Morton.”