John Robertson sees no reason why Caley Thistle cannot finish best of rest in Championship

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson sees no reason why his side cannot finish as the best of the rest behind Hearts in the Championship this season.

Inverness were due to take on Morton at Cappielow today in their final game of the opening round of fixtures, having taken 11 points from their first eight matches. However, the game has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Although the Caley Jags are sixth in the table, Robertson feels only league leaders Hearts have shown to be a level above the Highlanders from the evidence so far.

With two full rounds of fixtures still to play in the truncated 27-game season after today’s game, Robertson wants his players to back up his belief in them.

Robertson said: “I have looked at all the teams and so far the only team with real quality has been Hearts, with the amount of money they have spent, the size of squad they have got and the international players.

“They are a cut above everybody else in terms of quality in the league.

“I have looked at every other club. Dunfermline deserved to beat us at the start of the season, but we had nothing in reserve on the bench that could change the game.

“We feel we have got stronger since then and improved that, and we feel we are as good if not better than anybody else.

“It’s all right us knowing it and believing it, but we have to prove it on the pitch.”