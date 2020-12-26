Morton v Caley Thistle OFF due to waterlogged pitch at Cappielow

Caley Thistle’s Boxing Day clash with Morton has been postponed.
The Cappielow clash is off due to the playing surface in Greenock being waterlogged.
❌ GAME OFF
🏆 Scottish Championship
⚽️ @Morton_FC v @ICTFC
▪️Postponed – waterlogged pitch
— spflnews (@spflnews) December 26, 2020
The news comes after Highland League Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie with Cumbernauld Colts was moved to Tuesday due to snow at Christie Park.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe