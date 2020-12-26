Saturday, December 26th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Morton v Caley Thistle OFF due to waterlogged pitch at Cappielow

by Ryan Cryle
December 26, 2020, 10:25 am
© SNS GroupInverness' Brad McKay makes it 1-0 during the Scottish Championship match against Alloa last weekend.
Inverness' Brad McKay makes it 1-0 during the Scottish Championship match against Alloa last weekend.

Caley Thistle’s Boxing Day clash with Morton has been postponed.

The Cappielow clash is off due to the playing surface in Greenock being waterlogged.

The news comes after Highland League Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie with Cumbernauld Colts was moved to Tuesday due to snow at Christie Park.

More from the Press and Journal