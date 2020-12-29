Caley Thistle get green light for Kai Kennedy to remain for rest of the season – if he signs a new Rangers deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers will allow winger Kai Kennedy to remain at Caley Thistle for the remainder of the season providing he signs a new deal with the Ibrox club.

The talented 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Rangers, having previously been linked with Sheffield United, Roma, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Kennedy’s loan spell at Caley Thistle ends next month and boss John Robertson is desperate to keep the attacking midfielder at the club for the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We have spoken to Rangers and they have given us the scenario they see going forward in terms of his future with them, first and foremost.

“That is the key thing that has to be discussed between Rangers and the player.

“Until that is sorted we have to wait and see as he is a Rangers player.

“They have told us if he signs a new deal they are quite happy for him to remain here this season.

“Until he does that it is up for grabs.

“That hasn’t been done at the moment so we will just crack on with what we’ve got for the next couple of games before contacting Rangers again to find out what the situation is.”

© SNS Group

Robertson, meanwhile, was playing his own part in helping ensure that his side can sign off 2020 in style with a win against Dunfermline at Caledonian Stadium tonight.

The Inverness boss helped groundstaff shovel snow and lay covers over the surface to help keep the pitch in pristine condition for the visit of the Pars.

He said: “It’s not the first time I have done that and it won’t be the last.

“We just have to make sure the pitch is perfectly playable.

“I think I have done just about everything this season. I have helped cutting the grass at Fort George and helped do the lines for the training pitches.

“I’ve also been out in the community delivering packages as well to try to keep everything going because it has been a horrible year for everybody.

“Every member of the staff does what they can do to help. That is part of the ethos of this club.

“We need everyone to pull their weight and more.”

Robertson, however, was unhappy at the late postponement of Saturday’s Championship meeting with Morton at Cappielow.

He said: “We were hoping to get a little bit more communication from Morton.

“We were told there was going to be an inspection at 9am and we were leaving at 8.45am.

“We delayed the 15 minutes and then we heard there wasn’t going to be an inspection, but the game was in trouble.

“We had to contact the league to find out what was going on. They were not aware that an inspection had been called nor that the game was in trouble.

“We were then told there was surface water lying on the pitch and with heavy rain and 50 to 60 miles per hour winds expected, we were wondering why we had to leave at all.

“But we had to leave. We had no choice.

“It was frustrating we had to come down the road a wee bit before we were eventually told the pitch was waterlogged.

“You would have hoped there would have been slightly better protocols in place.”