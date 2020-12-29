Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart relishing home tie against former club Caley Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buckie Thistle will host Caley Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Cup, while a home tie against Hearts is the reward for Brora Rangers should they overcome Camelon Juniors on Wednesday night.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart, whose side defeated Albion Rovers 3-0 in the first round, was relishing the encounter against the 2015 Scottish Cup winners as well as the team where he began his playing career.

He said: “We’re delighted to get a home draw, that was the most important thing because we’ve not played at home since March 7 and not had a home draw this season yet.

“We’re delighted with that and then you’re either wanting a winnable game or one of the top sides in the draw and Inverness are definitely one of them.

“It’s an exciting tie against a top team so we’re very happy.

“It’s something to look forward to and there are quite a lot of links between the clubs.

“Myself and Lewis MacKinnon (player-assistant manager) have played for them and Kevin Fraser and Andrew MacAskill played there as well.

“We’ve got a number of players who live in Inverness and we’ve got Martin MacKinnon on loan from Caley Thistle so we’ll see if he’s allowed to play.

“John Robertson was my manager when I played and I played with his assistant Scott Kellacher.

“It’s a good draw for us and they probably think it’s a good draw for them.

“The only wish would be that fans were there because in normal times we would have had a massive crowd.”

Brora’s first round tie against Camelon Juniors was abandoned after 45 minutes due to horrendous weather conditions with the game goalless.

The sides will meet again at Camelon tomorrow evening.

Brora boss Steven Mackay admits facing the 2020 Scottish Cup finalists Hearts at Dudgeon Park is a tantalising prospect but knows his players must focus on the task at hand.

He said: “It is potentially a great draw but first and foremost we have to focus on the game on Wednesday night.

“It is certainly not a given that we will get through to the next round.

“It will be a tough game.

“It adds a little bit more to the tie now that both sides know who they would face in the second round if they progress.

“It is something for us to have in the back of our minds as an added incentive.

“But we have to take care of business.

“Saturday gave us a glimpse of what to expect because up until that point we didn’t know an awful lot about them.

“They are a decent outfit and they were highly motivated on Saturday.

“That will be even more so the case on Wednesday night.”

The draw for the Second Round of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup. Ties to be played Saturday, 9 January 2021. Which fixture gets your pick for tie of the round?#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/V7dAkMGupr — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 28, 2020

Paul Hartley will return to his old stomping ground when Cove Rangers visit Alloa Athletic.

Hartley guided the Wasps to successive promotions before becoming Dundee manager, while Cove captain Mitch Megginson also had a spell at Recreation Park.

Elgin City face a tricky tie against Ayr United but will have home advantage against the Honest Men, while Peterhead will host Stenhousemuir.

Formartine United will bid to repeat their 2016 heroics when they host Annan Athletic. The North Lodge Park men defeated the Galabank side 4-0 four years ago with Connor Gethins hitting a hat-trick.

A very intriguing tie will see Aberdeen junios Banks o’ Dee travel to Bellslea to take on Fraserburgh, while Nairn County host Montrose.

Keith will have home advantage when they take on League One Clyde, while Huntly will travel to Dumbarton if they overcome Cumbernauld Colts tomorrow night.

The ties will take place on January 9.