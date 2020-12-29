Caley Jags strike back to claim 1-1 draw with Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle fought back to claim a 1-1 draw against fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Dunfermline.

Inverness had fallen behind through Kyle Turner’s strike midway through the first half, however a stunning Miles Storey strike after the break was enough to secure a deserved point for the Highlanders.

Inverness made three changes from the side which went down 2-1 to Alloa Athletic in their last outing, with Aaron Doran, Sean Welsh and James Vincent replacing Kai Kennedy, James Keatings and Roddy MacGregor.

© SNS Group

Inverness started on the front foot, with Robbie Deas seeing a long-range effort held by former Caley Jags goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams following a surging run forward.

Dunfermline threatened moments later however, with Iain Wilson seeing a cross from the left prodded past the post by Pars skipper Euan Murray.

The Pars took the lead on 23 minutes when Lewis Mayo’s long-range strike was blocked kindly into the path of Turner, who showed excellent composure to tuck the ball past Mark Ridgers on the turn from 16 yards.

© SNS Group

Caley Jags were inches from an immediate response when Doran’s cross picked out the head of Shane Sutherland at the near post, with the forward unfortunate to see his looping effort come back off the crossbar.

The visitors pushed for a second, with Kerr McInroy blazing an effort narrowly wide, before at the other end Sutherland was once again denied, this time from long-range by a fingertip save from Fon Williams.

The Pars came close again on 35 minutes when Lewis McCann robbed Deas of the ball before sending a dangerous cross into the middle, with Danny Devine required to make an excellent goalline clearance over the bar.

Ridgers was called into action on the stroke of half time, doing well to get down to a powerful low strike from Kevin O’Hara strike after a breakaway from the visitors.

© SNS Group

Inverness introduced Kennedy at half-time in place of Doran, who had picked up a knock during the first half.

The visitors looked for the all-important second goal, with McCann seeing a deflected effort well gathered by Ridgers.

The home side searched for a breakthrough, with Welsh seeing a long-range effort whistle just wide, while Miles Storey struck an effort straight at Fon Williams after being played through on goal.

Storey was not to be denied on 67 minutes, levelling in stunning fashion after turning on the edge of the box before sending a strike high into Fon Williams’ top right hand corner.

Dunfermline posed late threat, wit Devine fprced to make another goal-line clearance to thwart an Aaron Comrie cross, however Inverness held on for a deserved point.