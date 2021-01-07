Caley Thistle confirm three members of staff self-isolating as Covid-19 close contacts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have confirmed three members of staff are self-isolating due to being Covid-19 close contacts.

Two members of coaching staff and another senior member of staff are self-isolating meaning they will miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Buckie Thistle.

Although the club have not disclosed those affected due to confidentiality, Caley Jags chief executive Scot Gardiner confirmed head of youth development Charlie Christie will join manager John Robertson’s coaching team for the trip to Victoria Park this weekend.

© Craig Foy - SNS Group

Gardiner said: “We can confirm that three of our members of staff are self-isolating due to close contact.

“Two of them are coaches and one senior members of staff are out of the equation for us at the moment.

“It will mean that Charlie Christie will be in the dugout with John on Saturday. Charlie has been involved in taking training this week with John.”

Gardiner confirmed there is no requirement for Inverness to test their players ahead of the Jags encounter, insisting an investigation has shown nobody else at the club has been affected.

Gardiner added: “We have informed the SFA, the SPFL and the JRG.

“All the investigations have already been done with regards to who it could have possibly affected.

“There are no players that it relates to. The only people involved in the situation are the three that are self-isolating.

“There is no requirement to test before the Buckie game. I have had that discussion with Dr John MacLean.”