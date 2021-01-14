John Robertson hopeful of adding to Caley Thistle squad during January transfer window

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson is making efforts to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Inverness struggled with injuries during the early part of the campaign, however Robertson now has the majority of his squad available again.

The Highlanders lost winger Kai Kennedy earlier this month, with the teenager opting to return to parent club Rangers before joining Championship rivals Raith Rovers – who Inverness face on Saturday – after failing to settle during his temporary spell in the Highlands.

Robertson is keen to bolster his squad and has already made moves to add to his options.

Robertson said: “We are looking – we would like to get someone in. We’ve got a position we feel we need to strengthen, and we have made a couple of inquiries to teams to see if players are available permanently or perhaps on loan.

“I have said hundreds of times before, the January window for most clubs outwith the Premiership is normally a very quiet one.

“It may be slightly busier for the likes of Hearts, Dundee and Dunfermline who have some money.

“For us, it’s difficult because we have a budget we stick to. We have to be quite straight on.

“If guys go out we can perhaps bring some in, but no player is going to move unless there is a club interested in him.”

Robertson says he will not delve into the transfer market for the sake of it, insisting any reinforcements must enhance the options he already has at his disposal.

He added: “It has to be the right one. There is no point in bringing anybody in that isn’t going to improve the team, and that is the key point of it.

“We have good players and when they are on form we are a good side, and a good squad.

“It has to be someone who can come in and improve the team.

“Sometimes we will look at it in the short-term, but we always look at the big picture. We always look to try and get people who are committed to the club and the city.

“It has to be someone of equal ability or better than what we’ve got, otherwise there is no point in bringing them in.”

Inverness’ two long-term injury absentees are Kevin McHattie, who has only made two appearances and has not played since October, along with fellow defender Lewis Toshney who has yet to feature this term. Both players have been sidelined with hip injuries.

Robertson says both players are on the road to recovery but he does not expect them to be ready for action for around another month.

Robertson added: “When everybody is fit and available we have a strong squad.

“We have Kevin McHattie and Lewis Toshney back in light training, so we are hopeful they are not too far away.

“They will still be a good four or five weeks away at least but if we get them back our squad becomes stronger again.”