Covid-19 outbreak at Raith Rovers sees Caley Thistle game postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Championship game with Raith Rovers has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kirkcaldy club.

Raith indicated on Thursday to Inverness and the SPFL they wished for the game to be postponed, following numerous cases involving players and staff.

Following an SPFL board meeting on Friday afternoon the game – slated for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday – has been called off.

News out of the outbreak came after Caley Jags boss John Robertson’s pre-match press conference, in which he questioned why Championship clubs were being made to continue playing when all leagues below them in Scotland have been postponed.

An SPFL statement read: “Raith Rovers have informed the SPFL that they have had a number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Raith Rovers have been liaising with the Scottish FA, NHS Fife and Scottish Government to establish whether any other players or staff will need to self-isolate. Due to the number of players having tested positive or currently self-isolating, the club has informed the SPFL that they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

“As a result, and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL has postponed the fixture pending an investigation into the circumstances leading to the postponement.

“We wish those affected the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Raith Rovers in the coming days.”

© SNS Group

Inverness have already announced new dates this week for three fixtures which had been postponed, with trips to Morton and Arbroath and a home game against Queen of the South rearranged due to weather-related postponements.

They also have an outstanding Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle, which was postponed on January 9 due to a frozen pitch and then called off again due on Monday to the shutdown of the lower leagues.