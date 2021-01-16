Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings has signed for National League side Wealdstone.

Meekings had been out of contract since leaving Championship side Dundee last summer but has signed on with Wealdstone until the end of the season.

The move came about thanks to a helping hand from ex-Caley Jags goalkeeper Dean Brill, who had invited Meekings to train with his current side Leyton Orient to keep him fit.

Meekings played for Caley Thistle between 2011 and 2017, making 192 appearances and helping the club win the Scottish Cup and qualify for the Europa League. He was let go after relegation to the Championship three-and-a-half-years ago.

NEW SIGNING | We are happy to announce that former @ICTFC and @DundeeFC defender @JoshMeekings92 has joined the club. Welcome to the Stones, Josh! https://t.co/K7KIGRZRE4 pic.twitter.com/zg36f6SMvl — Wealdstone FC (@WealdstoneFC) January 15, 2021

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan was pleased to secure the 28-year-old’s services.

He told the Brent and Kilburn Times: “He’s a good, experienced player, he’s mainly played in the Scottish Premier League through his career but he’s had a long time out.

“His last competitive game was 10 months ago, so we don’t want to put too much expectation on him, and he’ll get fitter and sharper.

“I’ve known Josh for a long time but it really come about through a football friend of ours Dean Brill, who is over at Leyton Orient.

“He’s been in training over there, he played with him at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and that’s how that come about. He trained with us a couple of times over the last few weeks and we’ve been talking with Josh for about six weeks.

“We eventually managed to get it over the line, he’s an experienced signing, but the issue for Josh now is we need to get him up to match fitness as quickly as we can.

“There is no doubt he’ll get a lot of playing time in the next few weeks and we need to make sure his body doesn’t break down because he hasn’t played since last March in a competitive game.

“He’s a good professional and in good nick, so hopefully he’ll add to the squad.”