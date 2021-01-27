Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must make up for lost time in bid to climb Championship table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh is aiming to make up for lost time in the Highlanders’ push for promotion.

Inverness will play their first game of 2021 when they face Morton at Cappielow tonight, having been out of action since their 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline on December 29.

A recent spate of call-offs has resulted in Inverness playing fewer games than any other side in the Championship, with John Robertson’s men now trailing the play-off spots by six points.

With a busy run of fixtures lying ahead, midfielder Welsh says his side must capitalise on their games in hand in order to reaffirm their challenge at the top of the table.

Welsh said: “It’s been frustrating, and pretty difficult to be honest.

“We can’t help the situation with the weather and Raith having the Covid outbreak, but we just want to play.

“When you have not played for so long, you worry you will be too far behind with too many games in a short space of time.

“We are desperate just to get a few games as soon as possible.

“We have missed so many games that we have slipped down the table. It’s important we get a win to give us some momentum going into this run of games.

“We need to try and put a run of wins together to shoot us back up the table, but every game in this league is difficult.

“Hopefully we can get to put us on the upward for the games coming up.”

Ton are the only side Caley Jags have not faced yet this season, with a five-match unbeaten run under interim boss Anton McElhone ended by Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Queen of the South.

With the Cappielow surface in poor condition, former Hibernian and Partick Thistle player Welsh says his side must be prepared to mix up their game.

Welsh added: “It will be a difficult game against Morton.

“The pitch isn’t great so it’s going to be quite a scrappy game, but we need to go down prepared for that.

“The weather does impact the pitches, but I don’t think I’ve seen a pitch as bad as Morton’s for a while. It has really not held up at all.

“I watched them play Dunfermline a couple of weeks ago and the pitch was horrendous. There was no football at all, it was more just a battle for second balls.

“We just have to do that other side of the game. It’s the same for both teams, so whoever can do that better and take their chances will win the game. We have got to be prepared for that.

“Morton have had a change of manager since we last played them.

“From watching the Dunfermline game they looked well organised and they have got decent players.

“We know if we don’t turn up we will get caught out. It will not be an easy game, especially with the pitch being a leveller.

“Both teams are going to be trying and do the same thing – and it’s all about who does it better on the day.”

Welsh is among a number of players who has returned to the side after being injured earlier in the campaign, with the 30-year-old eager to enjoy a sustained run in the side.

© SNS Group

He added: “I need to get back playing. I picked up an injury against Hearts at the start of the season which put me out for a couple of weeks.

“I had to bide my time for a little bit because the boys put a few decent results together.

“I’m desperate just to get back playing. I need to get a run of games under my belt and try to get my match fitness and sharpness back up.

“There are a lot of games coming up, but that’s good for me to try and get back up to speed.

“We have got a strong squad now and I think it will stand us in good stead. With all the games coming up I’m sure he will look to use that.

“With most of the boys back fit, and a couple of the others not too far away, hopefully that will help us out.”