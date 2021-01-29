Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle forward Shane Sutherland insists the players will take John Robertson’s criticism on board and go the extra yard.

Robertson was unhappy with his side’s application against Morton on Wednesday night, who grabbed a 2-2 draw despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

The Caley Jags boss said the players “wanted to do their own thing” and some had to prove they had what it takes to play at this level.

Sutherland, who scored the opener for Inverness at Cappielow, insists the players do care and will put the critical remarks to good use.

He said: “Hopefully it is in the heat of the moment after a disappointing result. I look around the changing room at my team-mates and I don’t think that. It’s up to us to show the manager on Saturday ‘look, we do care’.

“Speaking personally, I do care. I know that every single of them (in the dressing room) would say they care. The manager is disappointed but we’ll take those words and react in the right way.

© SNS Group

“Do we have a point to prove? I don’t think you can go about your business like that. You need to do it for yourself first and foremost and then for the team. You need to look after yourself, do the right things in training and games.

“For me personally, I’m going to take it on board and show him I do care. If it means I have to go the extra yard and do the dirty stuff, then I’m sure every single one of the players will do that.”

Caley Thistle are already playing catch-up in the Championship after a series of postponements but missed a golden chance to pick up their first win in over a month in midweek.

Sutherland and Sean McGinty traded early goals, Daniel MacKay put the visitors in front before Rabin Omar was sent off.

© SNS Group

Robertson’s side did not press home their advantage and were pegged back late on by Cameron Blues’ leveller.

Sutherland added: “Morton forced us into playing the long ball earlier than we wanted to and I think we need to look at ourselves – can we look to pass, stretch the game wide and try tire them out. We didn’t do that and got punished.

“It was a mistake for the second goal and you’ve got to be on your toes a bit more, expect the centre-half to make a mistake and react a bit better. On another day, we maybe don’t make that mistake and go and get the third goal. It’s a disappointing point but it’s a point at the end of the day.”