Caley Thistle boss John Robertson has outlined his frustrations at the lack of training facilities available during the inclement weather.

Robertson indicated the Caley Jags had attempted to book the Highland Football Academy in Dingwall, but had not received a response from the operators High Life Highland.

The weather across the north of Scotland of late has proved problematic for training, with heavy frost impacting their training ground at Fort George.

Indoor facilities are also closed due to the current Covid-19 restrictions put in place by the Scottish Government.

Robertson said they previously had little issue in booking the HFA but of late, had not been able to do so when Ross County – on whose grounds the facility is based – have allegedly been able to.

He said: “We hadn’t needed it up until last week. We tried to get in touch with High Life Highland, who run it, as we believe Ross County have had a few sessions on it.

“We can’t seem to get anybody from High Life Highland to book it. It’s difficult as all High Life Highland facilities are closed at the minute.

“Our lads have been speaking to the County lads and they’ve been using it fairly regularly. In the past, it’s never been a problem; we’ve worked with County as to when they require it.

“But at the moment, we can’t seem to get any answers from High Life Highland. With the weather this week and next week, it would be handy. But until someone gets back to us, there’s little we can do.”

A spokesperson for High Life Highland indicated they would be making contact with Caley Thistle, in order for them to use the facility.

They said: “The Highland Football Academy (HFA) has remained closed for public bookings since the first lockdown during March 2020. During that time Ross County Football Club have had access to their office space within the HFA building which backs onto The Global Energy stadium.

“We are unaware of any direct contact from Inverness Caledonian Thistle with regard to using the facility although we understand this is not straight forward at the moment with the facility being closed and staff currently on furlough leave.

“Both Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle are trustees of the Highland Football Academy and therefore are able to use the facility as long as they comply with current Scottish Government and football authorities’ guidelines for elite sport.

“We will be contacting Inverness Caledonian Thistle later today to make arrangements for them to access HFA in line with their trustee status.”

The Caley Thistle manager did add that it would not be as simple as booking the venue for use.

Robertson added: “We’d have to have protocols. For example, if we were to get a session booked in at the academy, we’d have to do a risk assessment. It’d have to be in conjunction with Ross County – where can players park, what are the hygiene aspects we’d need to put in place, what do they already have in place.

“It’s not as simple as rocking up and booking a session. You have to have protocols in place. The frustrating part for us was lads telling us County had been using it for sessions and when we tried to get hold of someone, there was no-one available because they’re on furlough.

“Technically speaking when it’s snow it’s easier for us to train, as we can get the shovels out to Fort George and the grass is soft underneath.

“Normally we would then train at Highland Rugby Club or the AstroTurf at Millburn, but because of the frost that’s very difficult.”