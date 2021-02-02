John Robertson not ruling out loan or free agent arrivals following January transfer deadline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson remains on the lookout for fresh reinforcements despite the closure of the January transfer window.

Inverness did not bring in any fresh additions during the window, but lost winger Kai Kennedy who returned to parent club Rangers before going back out on loan to Raith Rovers.

Robertson says he made efforts to bolster his squad during the month to no avail, ahead of last night’s deadline.

The Caley Jags boss insists he is content with the squad at his disposal but he remains open to the prospect of bringing in free agents or loan signings between now and the end of the Championship season.

Robertson said: “We’ve made inquiries to two or three clubs for players that we feel would supplement our squad and improve the quality of the team, but we just can’t get them.

“We can still look at the free agent market, there are still a few out there, and the domestic loan window carries on until the end of February as well.

“It’s not to say that we can’t get somebody else in at some stage. There are some guys who might have wanted to go permanently that didn’t get a move, who may be available for loan now.

“There may be players available now that clubs have brought other players in, making them surplus to requirements over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got to keep our finger on the pulse, which we have.

“We tried to get one player in particular, but we couldn’t get it over the line because their club were keen to keep hold of them because he was a good back-up option for them going forward.

“We’ve got what we’ve got, and we’re happy with that.

“We’ll keep looking around, but as long as I keep our lads fit for the run in then I’m more than happy with the quality that I’ve got here.”

Despite the lack of arrivals, Caley Thistle received a boost over the weekend when midfielder Scott Allardice signed a new deal to keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2023.

Former Dundee United player Allardice has established himself as a key player since joining the Highlanders on a free transfer from Irish side Waterford in the summer, starting all but one of Caley Jags’ 14 matches this term.

Robertson the 22-year-old has committed his long-term future to the club, adding: “Scott wanted to come and show what he was capable of.

“We had agreed a one-year deal. We wanted him for longer at the start, but he wanted to come and see if he could settle in Inverness as well.

“He got into the team at the start of the season due to the fact there were injuries, and he has taken advantage of that.

“His performances have been outstanding. He has been a staple player for us in the middle of the park.

“He’s an all-round modern midfield player. He can back up his tackling and passing by getting forward and he has added goals to his game, but he’s in the team to win the ball and more importantly to dictate play.

“His range of passing is up there with the likes of Iain Vigurs we have had in the past, and Greg Tansey who got on the ball and spread it about.

“In terms of his range, Scott Allardice is a tremendous player to have.

“We have been talking to him over the past two weeks about minor things to deal with, but he has been very positive about wanting to stay.

“He’s loving his football and our style of play, which he feels suits him.”

Robertson is hopeful more players will follow suit in extending their stay with Inverness in the coming weeks.

He added: “We are delighted we could get Scott under contract and we will start to talk to one or two other players shortly, to take things forward to where we want to be as a squad.”