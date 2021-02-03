Caley Thistle must make most of opportunities to play catch up in Championship, says John Robertson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has urged his side not to let any more opportunities slip as they bid to play catch up in the Championship table.

Inverness have fallen seven points adrift of the play-offs following a succession of recent call offs, but play one of their games in hand away to Arbroath tonight.

The Highlanders have let winning positions slip in their last two away matches, losing 2-1 at Alloa Athletic last month before being held to a 2-2 draw against 10-man Morton last week.

Robertson says his players must cut out the slackness in the coming weeks to reignite their promotion hopes.

He said: “We have got games in hand and we’ve got to win them.

“If we win them all we are in a very good position. If we don’t, we are not. It’s as simple as that.

“We are where we are because we have played three or four less games than some other teams. We have to deal with that.

“Wednesday is one of those matches that allows us to catch up, and we’ve got to go down there and get a positive result.

“Alloa and Morton were both games where we were in control and should have gone on to win.

“If you add just those two games alone, the five points, we’re sitting on 18 points with two or three games in hand on those around us.

“If we play the same way at Arbroath and cut out the individual errors, we’ll get the result we want. That’s all that is letting us down at the moment.

“Every mistake we make, we seem to be getting punished for at the moment, which is also frustrating.

“Teams make errors against us and we sometimes don’t take advantage.

“The players know what’s required.”

© SNS Group

Inverness defeated Arbroath 3-1 earlier in the season, but were on the receiving end of two defeats inflicted by the Red Lichties last season.

Robertson says his side should be well aware of the threat posed by Dick Campbell’s men, who moved off the foot of the table with a 1-0 win at Morton on Saturday.

Robertson added: “We expect what we have had since they came back up. It will be a very competitive physical battle.

“It will be intense. I watched the whole 90 minutes against Dundee and apart from the 15 minutes when Dundee flooded the midfield well and had the upper hand, it was a very even game.

“They ask for no quarter and they give no quarter. The report back from Saturday was exactly the same. They were matched Morton’s aggression and direct game, and took the game to them as well.

“It’s a good result of them and they will be full of beans after drawing with Dundee and getting a victory in Greenock.

“They will fancy their chances, as they always do at home. We have to make sure we are ready for another physical battle, but to get the ball down and play our football when the opportunity arises.”

Despite only playing once in 2021, Robertson is pleased with the way his players have compensated through their application in training.

He added: “The players trained very well on Friday. We arranged a Saturday session in Dingwall, with the game off. They trained very well then and on Monday morning.

“The boys in training have never been a problem. They work really hard, their training is excellent.”