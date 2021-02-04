Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle boss John Robertson felt his side’s game with Arbroath should not have gone ahead due to high winds.

Conditions at Gayfield led Robertson to say officials do not take high winds into consideration when determining if a match should go ahead.

Inverness drew 1-1 with Arbroath, with Jack Hamilton’s goal in first-half stoppage-time cancelled out by Shane Sutherland at the start of the second period.

But the game was spoiled by the wind and Robertson felt it should have been called off.

He said: “I don’t think the game should have started – we said that to the officials. It was similar to the game up at the Caledonian Stadium. I don’t think the officials take the wind conditions into consideration.

“I don’t think we should be playing in these conditions. We were playing in driving wind and rain and our boys have got to go up the road, not getting a shower until half-one, quarter-to-two.

“When a keeper like (Derek) Gaston, who has one of the longest kicks in the league, can’t get it half-way up the pitch, it’s a nonsense. Despite that, both teams gave it their all.”

The Caley Jags boss has a couple of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dundee, with James Keatings limping off after 20 minutes on Wednesday night and both Danny Devine and Robbie Deas missing the game.

Robertson added: “I thought both teams put on a terrific display considering the conditions. I thought it was a good honest battle between two good honest teams. For all the efforts both sets of players put in, they deserved something out of the game.

“James Keatings picked up a dead leg. It was an accident – the boy ran into him. It didn’t really affect us. We had a good spell after the goal where I felt we could have gone on to win the match but we had a daft five minutes there where they had a couple of chances.”

“Robbie (Deas) felt his hamstring after the Morton game and Danny Devine twisted his knee in training. We’re hopeful they might be available for Saturday but if we have to go with what we’ve got, I’m quite comfortable.”