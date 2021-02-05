Caley Thistle’s trip to Dundee off due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle’s Championship trip to Dundee has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rainfall in Dundee throughout the week, with further rain and snowfall forecast, prompted a 3.45pm inspection this afternoon.

Following an assessment of the Dens Park surface, a referee deemed the pitch unplayable meaning Inverness will be out of action once again.

Although Caley Jags have had midweek fixtures against Morton and Arbroath in the last fortnight, John Robertson’s men have not played a Saturday fixture since a 2-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic on December 19.

With the remainder of this weekend’s Championship card scheduled to go ahead as planned, Inverness are now likely to fall even further behind in their fixture schedule, having only played 11 games so far.

The Highlanders’ next game is at home to Alloa on Wednesday, followed by home fixtures against Morton and Queen of the South in the subsequent seven days.