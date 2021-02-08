Jamie Durent: Caley Thistle must be looking on with envy at Premiership promotion rivals’ transfer resources

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle will no doubt look on enviously at the resources of other Championship clubs vying for promotion back to the top-flight.

The January transfer window saw Dundee and Hearts strengthen their squad with Premiership-calibre talent, with former Aberdeen and Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven heading to Tynecastle and Jason Cummings signing for the Dark Blues.

Both have two caps for Scotland, have played in Europe and won silverware and would undoubtedly have had other options at a higher level. Aberdeen were keen on bringing Mackay-Steven back to Pittodrie.

It is a sign of both clubs’ determination to get out of the division this season by forking out for players of that quality.

© Shutterstock Feed

Raith Rovers, while they have lost impressive Dons loanee Ethan Ross, drafted in Kai Kennedy, who Caley Thistle know all about after having the talented Rangers kid on loan for the first half of the season.

The Caley Jags have had a quiet month on the transfer front, with the only bits of business being the return of midfielder Anthony McDonald and the extension of Scott Allardice’s contract until 2023.

Manager John Robertson has spoken of his desire to strengthen his squad if possible, but they also have a budget to work towards, which he and the board have worked hard to get to a sustainable level.

Inverness have spent the last three years – off the park – since relegation trying to repair the financial damage dropping out of the top-flight caused.

It has seen a number of key, popular figures leave: Carl Tremarco, Gary Warren and David Raven to name a few. They have also lost players who have been important figures in the Championship, such as Liam Polworth, Iain Vigurs, Joe Chalmers and Jordan White.

Robertson has had to rebuild squads with limited funds and, for ensuring Caley Thistle remain competitive in the Championship, deserves huge credit.

Bringing back Miles Storey and Danny Devine to the club last summer, players who played in the Premiership for Inverness, but have seen their careers stall since then, fits the bill of trying to squeeze a little extra out of known quantities.

Giving Shane Sutherland the platform to play full-time football again may well prove to be a masterstroke, with the striker scoring twice since the club returned from winter hibernation.

© SNS Group

But you cannot help, but feel they could do with another game-changing player and defensive cover.

Lewis Toshney and Kevin McHattie have been out long-term with hip injuries and Devine and Robbie Deas missed the recent trip to Arbroath, meaning Brad Mckay and Nikolay Todorov had to play at centre-back.

Kennedy has not been replaced, with Robertson able to choose from Daniel MacKay, Sutherland, Storey and Aaron Doran in wide areas. But Robertson has spoken of his hope that he could add one more in that area.

But when you look at how teams above them in the Championship have strengthened, you can imagine there is a tinge of envy when Robertson assesses the options in the market.