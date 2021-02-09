Caley Thistle match against Alloa Athletic in doubt after pitch inspection called

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle’s Championship match against Alloa Athletic on Wednesday is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called.

The inspection has been arranged for 9am on Wednesday morning, as a result of cold weather conditions in Inverness.

Caledonian Stadium surface has been under covers since Sunday, with the club confirming temperatures dropped between -6 to -10 degrees overnight on Monday.

Caley Jags have already had a number of games postponed in recent weeks, with only two midweek matches away to Morton and Arbroath taking place so far in 2021.