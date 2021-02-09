Caley Thistle match against Alloa Athletic in doubt after pitch inspection called

Caley Thistle’s Championship match against Alloa Athletic on Wednesday is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called.
The inspection has been arranged for 9am on Wednesday morning, as a result of cold weather conditions in Inverness.
Caledonian Stadium surface has been under covers since Sunday, with the club confirming temperatures dropped between -6 to -10 degrees overnight on Monday.
Due to the severe weather and temperatures dropping to between -6 and -10 last night and tonight we have a pitch inspection at 9am tomorrow morning. https://t.co/H1YvNaWTKw
Caley Jags have already had a number of games postponed in recent weeks, with only two midweek matches away to Morton and Arbroath taking place so far in 2021.
