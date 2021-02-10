Wednesday, February 10th 2021 Show Links
Caley Thistle’s match against Alloa Athletic off due to frozen pitch

by Andy Skinner
February 10, 2021, 9:16 am
Caley Thistle’s Championship game against Alloa Athletic has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A 9am inspection was called at Caledonian Stadium due to cold conditions in Inverness, with the ground having been under covers since Sunday.

With the pitch unplayable, the match becomes the 10th call off Inverness have suffered since Boxing Day, which adds further to their catch up schedule.

Inverness will hope they can beat the weather when they host Morton on Saturday, with Queen of the South the visitors next Wednesday.

