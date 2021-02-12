Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
Pitch inspections planned for Caley Thistle v Morton and Ross County v Hibernian

by Danny Law
February 12, 2021, 12:04 pm Updated: February 12, 2021, 12:04 pm
© SNS GroupCaledonian Stadium and Victoria Park both failed pitch inspections.
Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian and Caley Thistle’s Championship encounter with Morton are in doubt.

Pitch inspections will take place at Caledonian Stadium at 1.30pm and at Victoria Park at 2pm this afternoon.

If the Caley Thistle game is postponed it would be John Robertson’s side’s 11th postponement since Christmas.

Two Championship games have already been postponed.

Dunfermline v Dundee and Raith Rovers v Ayr United were both called off due to snow.

