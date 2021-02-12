Pitch inspections planned for Caley Thistle v Morton and Ross County v Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian and Caley Thistle’s Championship encounter with Morton are in doubt.

Pitch inspections will take place at Caledonian Stadium at 1.30pm and at Victoria Park at 2pm this afternoon.

If the Caley Thistle game is postponed it would be John Robertson’s side’s 11th postponement since Christmas.

⚠️ Pitch inspection 📆 Saturday February 13 🏆 Scottish Championship ⚽️ @ICTFC v @Morton_FC ▪️Inspection at 1.30pm today — spflnews (@spflnews) February 12, 2021

⚠️ Pitch inspection 📆 Saturday February 13 🏆 Scottish Premiership ⚽️ @RossCounty v @HibernianFC ▪️Inspection at 2.00pm today — spflnews (@spflnews) February 12, 2021

Two Championship games have already been postponed.

Dunfermline v Dundee and Raith Rovers v Ayr United were both called off due to snow.