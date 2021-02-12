UPDATE: Ross County v Hibs in Premiership joins Caley Thistle v Morton clash in being postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tomorrow’s Premiership clash between Ross County and Hibs has joined Inverness v Morton in being postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Wintery weather in the Highlands had already seen Caley Thistle’s Championship clash called off, and now the top-flight fixture, which would’ve seen the struggling Staggies host the third-place Hibees, has also fallen victim to the conditions.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED❌ Tomorrow's home match v @HibernianFC has been postponed due to a frozen pitch following inspection. The fixture will now be re-scheduled and information will be communicated when available. pic.twitter.com/OxUqFSWN7t — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 12, 2021

Both matches will now be rearranged.

Caley Thistle hit by adverse weather once again

The postponement of Inverness v Morton is yet another disruption for Caley Jags, who have seen their season effectively put on hold in recent weeks by the lack of matches.

❌ GAME OFF 📆 Saturday February 13 🏆 Scottish Championship ⚽️ @ICTFC v @Morton_FC ▪️Postponed – frozen pitch — spflnews (@spflnews) February 12, 2021

Their midweek meeting with Alloa was also frozen off.

Inverness have played just 11 league games and find themselves four games behind some of their Championship rivals.