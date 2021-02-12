Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
UPDATE: Ross County v Hibs in Premiership joins Caley Thistle v Morton clash in being postponed

by Ryan Cryle
February 12, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: February 12, 2021, 2:37 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALCaledonian Stadium.
Tomorrow’s Premiership clash between Ross County and Hibs has joined Inverness v Morton in being postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Wintery weather in the Highlands had already seen Caley Thistle’s Championship clash called off, and now the top-flight fixture, which would’ve seen the struggling Staggies host the third-place Hibees, has also fallen victim to the conditions.

Both matches will now be rearranged.

Caley Thistle hit by adverse weather once again

The postponement of Inverness v Morton is yet another disruption for Caley Jags, who have seen their season effectively put on hold in recent weeks by the lack of matches.

Their midweek meeting with Alloa was also frozen off.

Inverness have played just 11 league games and find themselves four games behind some of their Championship rivals.

