John Robertson: Caley Thistle will be raring to go when they finally get back in action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson says the Highlanders will be raring to go when they finally begin their hectic catch up schedule.

Inverness were without a game at the weekend after their scheduled meeting with Greenock Morton was postponed after Caledonian Stadium failed a pitch inspection on Friday.

The Highlanders have already had 11 matches postponed since Boxing Day and are facing a busy run-in over the closing stretch of the Championship campaign.

Inverness will hope to return to action at home to Queen of the South on Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to rise in the coming days.

Caley Jags have only played 11 league matches this season, which has left them behind in their bid to reach the promotion play-offs.

They sit ninth in the 10-team league but are only six points off the play-off spots with at least three games in hand of every other team except Dundee who have played only two games more than John Robertson’s men.

© SNS Group

Robertson says his players will be raring to go when they finally return to action.

He said: “We are ready to go. We have spoken to the league and we are going to be busy.

“We are going to have Queen of the South at home and then we will go to Ayr on Saturday.

“We will then play Alloa on Tuesday and Hearts on Friday, then the following midweek we will likely play either Morton or Dundee.

“We’ve still to fit in Raith, we still have to wait to find out what the outcome is of the investigation into them (the game was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at Raith).

“It’s going to be busy but it’s fine. The boys are raring to go, they just want games.

“We just have to make sure we rotate the squad to suit and get the right players in to play the right games.

“Everybody is champing at the bit to play, and now it’s just a question of everybody getting a run of games under their belts.

“We will certainly get over the next month in particular.”

‘We have worked out a schedule for both clubs’

Caley Jags have used the indoor Highland Football Academy facility at Dingwall in order to continue training in recent days, with Robertson hopeful they will be able to return to their Fort George base next week.

He added: “We have been inside. We had a good chat with Highland High Life and the HFA.

“We spoke to Steven Ferguson, Fiona MacBean and John Hughes at Ross County.

“We have worked out a schedule for both clubs to be able to use the indoor facility. It’s working great in that respect.

“We are hopeful that by the beginning of next week we will be outdoors and not requiring it again.

“It has been great though, there has been no disruption to training at all.”

‘I can see the players getting a bit crabbit’

Robertson’s plan was to give his players the weekend off following the postponement to prepare them for a demanding schedule.

He said: “There is going to be a very hectic schedule coming up.

“It’s just frustrating. I can see the players at times getting a bit crabbit in training. They are putting a few tackles in because they are frustrated that all they seem to be doing is training.

“The matches will come thick and fast and they are all going to have to be ready. They are all in good physical and strength condition.

“Mentally they are missing games, there’s no doubt about that.

“As a squad we are raring to go but we just have to wait until that opportunity is given to us.

“We will just crack on with the matches and see what we can do.”