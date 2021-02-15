Caley Thistle dealt double setback after Aaron Doran and Anthony McDonald suffer injuries in training

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have been dealt a double injury blow with midfielders Aaron Doran and Anthony McDonald both facing spells on the sidelines.

Both players suffered the injuries in indoor training on Friday, with Doran suffering a suspected thigh tear.

Recent signing McDonald, who only joined the Highlanders last week, has picked up a twisted knee.

Although no timescale has yet been set for their return, Inverness manager John Robertson fears they will be “out for the foreseeable future”, with both players to be assessed further by the Highlanders’ physio staff later this week.