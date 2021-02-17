John Robertson hopes Caley Thistle can rise to tradition by ending Championship season in style

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson hopes his side will be true to tradition as they aim to finish the Championship season with a flourish.

On both occasions Inverness have won the second-tier, under Robertson in 2004 and Terry Butcher six years later, the Highlanders have recovered from a slow start to end the season strongly.

Caley Jags face a hectic 16-game run-in due to a succession of recent postponements, and Robertson says his side need to strike momentum in the coming weeks, with six points separating them from the play-off places.

Robertson said: “We can’t look too far ahead, but traditionally, over the years, the club have been slow starters and strong finishers virtually every season.

“That seems to be the way and we don’t know why.

“We’ve tried various approaches – different pre-seasons and different standards of opposition in pre-season.

“For some reason, Inverness don’t start the season well – and every manager has experienced that aspect of it.

“But we tend to finish the season very strongly and that part of it is down to fitness levels, there’s no doubt about it.

“We do pride ourselves on our fitness and how hard we work.

“In March and April three years ago we had to play 11 matches and won eight and drew three.

“That’s the kind of run you need and that’s what can happen. You build momentum, chalk up victories and the players just want to keep going.

“That’s the angle we’re looking at, that’s the inspiration we’ll take as we’re looking to get games played and catch up.”

Inverness will play their first game in a fortnight when they host Queen of the South tonight, with midfielders Aaron Doran and Anthony McDonald sidelined through injury.

Robertson will assess his squad throughout the upcoming weeks, with tonight’s game the first of four matches in nine days.

He added: “It has been frustrating, but the biggest frustration has really been in the last week when we’ve had an opportunity to get some home games in and, unfortunately, the weather has just been incredibly bad in terms of frost.

“All the other matches we’ve had postponed have been away from home.

“We just look at Queen of the South and that’s all we’re concentrated on. We’ll pick a team that’s available and ready to go and win the game.

“On Thursday, while we’re resting, the coaching staff will have a look and see what our situation is to go to Ayr.”

Inverness ran out 3-0 winners when they last faced Queens in December, but Robertson expects to face an improved side at Caledonian Stadium tonight.

He added: “They do look stronger – I was impressed by them on Friday against Hearts.

“They reverted to a shape they used earlier this season, of 4-1-4-1, where they sit-in, bring you onto them and use their pace on the break.

“Connor Shields has been outstanding for them during that run where they won three and drew three.

“They have brought in Dapo Mebude and Isaiah Jones who are very quick.

“They bring you onto them, defend stoutly and then try to hit you on the break. We’ve got to be aware of that.

“We’re working on their threats and we have to show our threat on the ball and our wide men and full-backs at them, like we did in Dumfries, and take our chances.

“If we go tippy-tappy around them, as we saw at Hearts, we won’t get far.

“They are strong and resolute and can force you into the wider areas.

“It’s important, when we get the ball, we try to go through them and, if we can’t go through them we have to go around them.”