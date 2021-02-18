Fan view: Whether it’s one problem or another, Caley Thistle just can’t get going

The thaw that has come with the recent rise in temperatures has been very welcome and at last Caley Thistle were able to get a game played in Inverness.

A combination of Covid and the wintry conditions has made it so difficult for them to get their games played, but hopefully they can now continue with the process of catching up with them and moving up the table.

Last night’s visitors, Queen of the South, have been rather up and down in recent weeks but would have been buoyed by their draw with Hearts last time out.

The loss of Aaron Doran and Anthony McDonald to injury was not what we wanted to hear in recent days. Doran has now been around the club for ten years and has been very loyal to it.

He was a player that looked perfectly comfortable in the Premiership producing some spectacular and memorable moments and it has surprised me since relegation that a top-flight club has not snapped him up. Hopefully, he is not out for too long.

© SNS Group

Home fans will hope that McDonald is back fairly soon too. He had an impressive loan spell here in 2019 and I expected him to return to Hearts and be the next big thing. That never happened and his career has been drifting a bit since – but he’s not yet 20 and could still have a big future.

As things stand he is only here until the end of the season but perhaps the best thing he could do is commit to another year or two in Inverness. Like many before him, it could very easily be the start of better times for him.

Anyway, getting back to last night’s game, this loss has to go down as a big disappointment. Between one thing and another, Caley Thistle just can’t get going just now and things won’t be any easier when they take on Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday.