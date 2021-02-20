Four changes for Caley Thistle’s clash with Ayr

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has made four changes to his side for this afternoon’s game against Ayr United.

Defender Danny Devine, midfielders David Carson – making his first start of the season following a knee injury – and Roddy MacGregor and striker Nikolay Todorov have been drafted into the Caley Jags’ starting line-up at Somerset Park.

Our Starting XI to face @AyrUnitedFC this afternoon COME ON ICTFC! pic.twitter.com/4RhsuHfAA1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 20, 2021

From the side which lost 1-0 to Queen of the South in the Highland capital on Wednesday night Brad McKay, Sean Welsh, James Keatings and Miles Storey drop to the bench.

Inverness are looking for their first win of 2021 against the Honest Men having only played three matches so far this year because of a raft of postponements.