Sunday, February 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Four changes for Caley Thistle’s clash with Ayr

by Callum Law
February 20, 2021, 2:30 pm
© SNS GroupInverness manager John Robertson
Inverness manager John Robertson

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has made four changes to his side for this afternoon’s game against Ayr United.

Defender Danny Devine, midfielders David Carson – making his first start of the season following a knee injury – and Roddy MacGregor and striker Nikolay Todorov have been drafted into the Caley Jags’ starting line-up at Somerset Park.

From the side which lost 1-0 to Queen of the South in the Highland capital on Wednesday night Brad McKay, Sean Welsh, James Keatings and Miles Storey drop to the bench.

Inverness are looking for their first win of 2021 against the Honest Men having only played three matches so far this year because of a raft of postponements.

More from the Press and Journal