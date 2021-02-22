Daniel MacKay hopes Caley Thistle are hitting form at the right time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle attacker Daniel MacKay hopes the Highlanders have struck the winning formula at the right time of the season following Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Ayr United.

Goals from MacKay and Shane Sutherland secured Inverness’ victory at Somerset Park, ending a run of six matches without a win.

The result moves Caley Jags up a place into eighth, but they have the opportunity to further close the gap on the promotion play-off spots when they host bottom side Alloa Athletic tomorrow.

⚽ The goals from yesterday's 2-0 win against Ayr Utd at Somerset Park! pic.twitter.com/nHi7x4xbHz — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 21, 2021

MacKay hopes his side can use the upcoming busy spell to their advantage by generating a strong run of form, and he said: “Teams have dropped points, and it just shows that us dropping points maybe isn’t as bad as it has looked at times.

“It’s good to have these games in hand. We had a disappointing result on Wednesday, when we were maybe not at our best.

“We have not had a lot of games, but now with this win we can carry our momentum on and keep it going, as it looks like a busy two months for us.

“Hopefully now we can kick on. I remember in my first year we played nine games in the last two months, which is where we got our momentum.

“That’s what we prefer as players, it sounds bad but we don’t need to train. It is good to play games and always have something to look forward to, if we have a disappointment we can go again three days later and put it right.

“Hopefully this is the start of things to come for us.”

© SNS Group

MacKay netted a superb opener against Ayr, after latching on to a neat lay-off from Sutherland.

The 19-year-old feels the pair have a strong understanding which stems from their time together at Elgin City, where MacKay spent last season on loan.

MacKay added: “I saw Nikolay was coming through, and I was steamrolling through the middle and just hoping Shane would pass it.

“Luckily I took a good touch, and smashed it across the goal. I’m happy to get another goal to help the team towards a victory.

“When Shane is playing on the right and I’m on the left, we are both coming in off our strong foot. We can see when each other are making runs.

“Luckily it pulled off, as it has a few times this year, although there has maybe not always been the finish.

“There is definitely a link up and connection between us.”

Alloa have won only one of their last nine matches, however MacKay is taking nothing for granted against Peter Grant’s men who triumphed 2-1 when the sides last met at Recreation Park in December.

He added: “Our position was false at the start of the day, and it’s the same with Alloa.

“They are a very good side, but have maybe just not picked up the results they needed at the time.

“It’s always a hard game, and we lost down there to them already. Hopefully we can put that right and put a good performance in again.”