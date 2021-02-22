Monday, February 22nd 2021 Show Links
Caley Thistle boss John Robertson given compassionate leave following bereavement

by Jamie Durent
February 22, 2021, 1:33 pm
© SNS GroupInverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson
Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has been given compassionate leave after a family bereavement.

Robertson has been given time off by the club for the immediate future and will return whenever he feels ready.

The Caley Jags are also without assistant manager Scott Kellacher, who has been suffering with a serious illness and Covid-19, therefore chief executive Scot Gardiner will look to bring in someone on a short-term basis.

Caley Thistle assistant Scott Kellacher has been suffering from serious illness and Covid-19.

Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson will lead things until an appointment can be made, with any new arrival then leading matters going forward.

Robertson was in the dugout for the weekend’s win over Ayr United and was tested along with the squad on Monday. The players were informed of the decision on Monday morning.

