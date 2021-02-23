Caley Thistle make ‘progress’ in finding a temporary replacement for boss John Robertson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says the club has made progress in finding a temporary replacement for manager John Robertson.

The Inverness boss has been granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

Assistant manager Scott Kellacher is also absent due to a long-term illness and Gardiner said the club were targeting someone who has “managed at a high level” to help the team.

The Caley Jags chief executive hopes to make a swift appointment.

He said: “It puts pressure on the players as well, this is a very close knit club. We live, eat and breathe together and it was probably a massive shock to them when I went out on Monday to tell the boys at training, which was the first they knew.

“It was very sombre, but they’re professionals, virtually all of whom have been signed here by John.

“The club captain, Sean Welsh, came and spoke to me and a couple of the other boys came and spoke to me and were quite upset, because it was quite shocking. Upset for John and upset for the situation.

“We’ve absolutely reassured everyone and made some progress going forward – as much as you could in 24 hours – and I’m hopeful we can get something in place as professionally and quickly as we can.”

© Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut

Gardiner said the club had been overwhelmed by messages of support for Robertson following the announcement that he would be taking some time off.

He said: “We’ve had messages from many people who know John and a lot more from people who don’t, from club chairmen in the Championship and beyond.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming.

“I spoke to John’s wife this morning and John this afternoon. He’s completely aware of it and really thankful.

“It shows, when it really matters, people behave appropriately. They’ve gone above and beyond, everyone who’s contacted us and it’s much appreciated.”

Gardiner said the club will grant Robertson as much time off as he requires before he is able to return.

He said: “We were already doing that with Scott Kellacher.

“He was struck with a very serious illness and then had the double whammy of Covid.

“The right thing is the right thing no matter what and Inverness over the years have had the reputation for doing the right thing.

“John and Scott haven’t done anything wrong, so we have to stand by them.

“They’re both amazing people, well loved and highly regarded throughout the game.

“There was no other option other than to do what we’re doing.”