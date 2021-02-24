Neil McCann says he is not at Caley Thistle to take John Robertson’s job after taking on temporary role as manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann insists he has no sights on permanently replacing John Robertson after being placed in temporary charge.

Former Dundee manager McCann has been appointed by the Highlanders while Robertson undertakes a period of compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

There is no set timescale for Robertson’s return, with McCann revealing his former Hearts team-mate – who he won the Scottish Cup with in 1998 – played a role in asking him to cover during his absence.

McCann says he is comfortable with the short-term arrangement, with the 46-year-old happy to step aside whenever Robertson feels ready to return.

In an interview with Caley Thistle’s club website, McCann said: “I’ve known the chief executive Scot Gardiner a while now, he was very honest and very frank in terms of the situation I was coming into.

“Personal stuff, that’s between him and John.

“He was very up front about anything and it’s nice to know you have been approached for this type of position.

“I am pretty certain this would have been a really attractive position for a lot of people so I’m really proud of the fact Scott has come to me.

“John wanted me and the club sanctioned it.

“The conversations between Scot and John were crucial to me because I want to make it crystal clear that I am not in here in any way, shape or form to take John’s job.

“Even if it went really well, I am in here until John feels ready to come back – whether that’s weeks or towards the end of the season.

© Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut

“I’m excited but I’m just keeping John’s seat warm. I’m hoping I can come in and make an impact for the team.

“He knows I am going to give everything for him while I’m here and when he’s ready to come back hopefully the team is in a good position.”

McCann reported to Caledonian Stadium for the first time yesterday, with the squad undertaking a recovery session following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic which left them sixth in the Championship.

The former Scotland international hopes the transition can be a smooth one for the players, and he added: “It has been a busy day, I was in very early this morning and the players were in doing recovery after the Alloa game.

“That was great for me, it allowed me to pull them in for a chat, let them know what I will demand of them and give them ideas of how I want to play.

“I’m just really familiarising myself with the club and getting a feel for it.

“It’s a good team with some really good players within it. The one thing that stuck out for me is they are a really hard-working group.

“I’m not going to change radically, because John and the coaching staff are doing some really good work here.

“But I think it’s important I put a bit of myself into the team. I’ll have my own demands on the team, in what I expect, and hopefully start off well.”

McCann will take charge for the first time in Friday’s home game against league leaders Hearts, and he hopes to get off to a flying start against his former club.

He added: “The most important thing is I can now get to work.

“It’s difficult when you start a new job no matter what you’re doing, you need to feel comfortable and I have felt that.

“We have a good group here, Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson took the team on Tuesday so they are ahead of the game and can give me information.

“As a coaching team we will try to get on the grass with the lads, implement what I want to do and then really, like everything else, as soon as they cross the line I’m hoping they can get a result.”