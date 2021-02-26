Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Danny Devine has challenged his Caley Thistle team-mates to deliver performances for John Robertson and Scott Kellacher.

Inverness will be without Robertson and assistant boss Kellacher for the foreseeable future, with Neil McCann stepping in as interim manager.

Robertson has taken a period of compassionate leave following a family bereavement, while Kellacher has been dealing with a long-term illness.

That has seen the unusual turn of events which puts McCann in charge for the foreseeable future, starting with the visit of Hearts tonight.

Devine, who has been frustrated with the manner of Inverness’ results of late, hopes they can be galvanised by getting results for their absent figureheads.

© SNS Group

He said: “In these times it is difficult for people and it easy to forget how it can affect them. People look at how the players are feeling, but there’s a lot more that goes on behind the scenes; the gaffer, Kells (Kellacher) is struggling with his own issues. We all hope for a speedy recovery for the two of them, but they’ll want us concentrating on getting it right on the park.

“These guys have been with us all season. They’ve been there the last three or four years and I’m sure the players will want to do them justice. I know for a fact they’ll be trying to see the games – hopefully the boys can put a real shift in for them.

“We concentrate on the football side of things, especially out in training or on the pitch. Our focus has to be solely on getting three points. But you hear things outside (of the club) and it’s important for us not to let it affect us. It doesn’t matter who’s come in – it’s up to us to put the performance in.”

© SNS Group

He says the Caley Thistle players, however, have embraced the rapid change in circumstances this week and look forward to what McCann brings to the table.

Devine added: “It’s something we have to deal with and take in our stride. It’s what the gaffer needed, a little time off, and we’re happy for him that he’s got that. We’re looking forward to see what Neil brings in also.

“We want to be at the top end of the table and, before he went off, the manager was pushing us in training and games to get us there. I’m sure they’ll be keeping an eye on results and hopefully that will give them a bit of positivity if we’re doing well on the pitch.

“Neil is completely different to the manager before and he’s made clear he’s not going to change an awful lot. He has his own ideas and wants us to completely buy into it for the time being.”