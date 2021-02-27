Fan view: Hearts fans’ participation in Inverness’ virtual tickets drive was football community at its best

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Hearts were never a team that put me up nor down. I didn’t have a particular liking or loathing for them in the past but, perhaps, that’s changed now.

The way that many of their fans bought into buying virtual tickets for last night’s game was truly remarkable and will not be forgotten by this supporter and many others who follow the Caley Jags.

There are many people out there who think that every footballer earns a six-figure sum each week while every fan is a hooligan. Of course such stereotypes are complete nonsense and here we have seen the football community at its very best. I guess I now have a bit of a soft spot for the Jambos.

Last night was also the first game for new manager, Neil McCann.

I have been impressed over the last few days at the way that everybody at Caley Thistle have handled this situation. There have been many times in the past where the club’s communication machine has left much to be desired, but not this time. Without going into unnecessary detail, I thought they kept fans apprised of what was happening in a timely manner.

McCann now has his team on the pitch and in training. It will be interesting to see if he changes much in the days ahead. If he does, I guess it would be more likely to be tactical as he doesn’t have a lot of options to bring in other players

Last night, though, he saw his team get off to a great start with a Miles Storey goal. It was disappointing they couldn’t hold on until the break, but afterwards they battled hard, surviving one or two scares to earn a point.

Against the league leaders, that’s not a bad result and gives the interim manager something to build on.