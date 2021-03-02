Caley Thistle boss McCann has nothing to prove on return to Dens Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neil McCann has dismissed any suggestion he has a point to prove as he prepares to make his return to Dundee tonight.

The interim Caley Thistle manager faces his former club at Dens Park tonight (7pm) for the first time since his departure from the Dark Blues in October 2018 and while many are focusing on his return McCann insists his focus is on guiding Inverness to victory and nothing else.

He said: “The only thing I am thinking about is setting us up right tactically and coming away with the three points.

“There’s no extra motivation for me. I have to be thankful to them for giving me the opportunity, first of all in the first five games where they put their trust in me and then to have the opportunity to manage a club I started and finished my career at was really special.

“There’s a lot of good people still there and hopefully I might see one or two tomorrow but in terms of motivation I’m not any more motivated.

“Anybody who knows me now knows I don’t need much motivation. Any game I go into I want to win and I’m taking Inverness to Dens tomorrow with a view to taking all three points.

“I’m not really bothered how Dundee are feeling at the minute. That’s for James (McPake) and his staff to calculate in terms of how they feel. I’m just concentrating on my side.

“They’re a good side with a strong squad and James has been able to add quality to his squad but I’m concentrating on us and we’re in good shape going there tomorrow.”

Caley Jags can move above Dundee into fifth place in the Championship with victory tonight and with both clubs having games in hand on their rivals a victory for either side tonight would be significant.

McCann knows a key month lies ahead but is looking no further than his return to Dundee.

He said: “We have an opportunity to make up our games on the teams around us. This gives us a chance to get three points and get us up the table, that’s all we are focused on.

“We will take it game by game because there is no point thinking ‘if we win this game and that game this could happen’.

“You can only approach the next game. The way the boys have had to adapt to me coming in, it is tough enough without looking too far forward.”

McCann expects to have the same squad which drew with league leaders Hearts on Friday available but he is pleased to report the options are improving.

He said: “It’s all really positive on the injury front. James Vincent is back in full training, Lewis Toshney is back full training and Aaron Doran is working with the medical department and getting close as well. Kevin McHattie is also back in full training.

“Anthony McDonald is slightly longer term but the group is starting to beef up now and competition for places is high.”