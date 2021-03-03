Fan view: Inverness must improve on Dundee performance – as we’re left wondering when Scottish Cup tie with Buckie will be shoehorned in

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle hit the road to Dundee last night in yet another re-arranged game at the start of what will be a busy month.

The news that the Scottish Cup and the lower leagues can restart means there is going to be an awful lot of football around the country in the weeks ahead with everybody at Caley Thistle now wondering when their cup tie at Buckie Thistle will be shoe-horned into the schedule.

Dundee have not exactly been setting the heather alight this season.

I’d have expected them to be one of Hearts’ closest challengers, but that hasn’t happened, though you certainly couldn’t rule them out of the play-offs.

It has been a hard two or three seasons for the Dark Blues.

For almost all of the time I have been watching football, United have been the dominant force in the City of Discovery. Then a point came, not that long ago, where Dundee were in the Premiership and United down in the Championship and I wondered if this was a point where we might see a period of dominance for the men from Dens Park. That never happened, and the Tangerines are the top dogs again.

Having said that, this still looked like a challenging game for Inverness and a return, for Neil McCann, to a club that he both played for and managed.

Things looked difficult for the visitors when Max Anderson opened the scoring for Dundee early on, with that lead being extended just before the break.

© SNS Group

If they were to take anything from this game a big improvement from Inverness was needed. That wasn’t looking likely for a long time until Nikolay Todorov pulled a goal back and all of a sudden, Caley Thistle were looking livelier.

Sadly, it was too little too late and they will need to be better at Alloa on Saturday.