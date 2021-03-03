Caley Thistle: No complaints from Neil McCann after Dundee defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann has no complaints about his side’s 2-1 defeat to Championship rivals Dundee.

On a return to Dens Park for McCann, where he was manager between 2017 and 2018, the Caley Jags turned in a below-par performance and have now won just one game in 10.

First-half goals from Max Anderson and Jason Cummings put the Dark Blues in control, before Nikolay Todorov pulled a goal back late in the game for Inverness.

However, McCann conceded Caley Thistle would have got out of jail had they snatched a late point.

He said: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game. In the first 45 minutes we were second to every ball and we didn’t show the application we showed against Hearts.

“When you do that in this division you give yourself an uphill task. We made changes in the second half and we won second balls and the goal we scored we have been working on.

“Todorov scored a great goal and had a chance at the end. If we had scored we would have got out of jail with a point.

“It is one of those games you rarely see when so much of your game is off in terms of quality on the ball, competing, it just wasn’t there and I have no complaints in losing the game.”

McCann insists, however, there is enough time for Caley Thistle to still make the play-off places.

Tuesday’s defeat leaves them five points behind Dundee in fourth, with both still to catch up on two games.

He added: “There is plenty of time to get into the playoffs. I was proud against Hearts on Friday but the club deserve better than that.

“The boys are angry with themselves as they know they are better than that and I expect better than that. I have watched the goals we lost back and I am disappointed.

“If you don’t match a team’s endeavour then it is going to be a tough night and it was.”