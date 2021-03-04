Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner is “pleasantly surprised” to see the Scottish Cup given the go-ahead to resume.

The Scottish Championship side had an outstanding second round game against Buckie Thistle postponed, prior to the shutdown of lower-league football on January 11.

However, it was announced yesterday the second round games would be played on March 23, with the third round slated for April 3.

Gardiner said: “I’m probably a little surprised it’s going ahead but things change so quickly in the world we’re in. I didn’t think, if I’m being honest, it would happen this season, with the Highland League being unable to start their league games.

“I’m surprised pleasantly. It’s not a problem for issues; there’s more issues for League One and Two and the Highland League. I’m happy it’s going ahead.”

New dates for the 2020-21 Scottish Cup have been confirmed. Second Round: Tuesday, 23 March

Third Round: Saturday, 3 April

Fourth Round: Saturday, 17 April

Fifth Round: Saturday, 24 April

Semi-Finals: 8 & 9 May

Final: Saturday, 22 May#ScottishCuphttps://t.co/1lnupVHxIK — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 3, 2021

It adds to an already busy March for the Caley Jags, who also found out yesterday their Championship game against Raith Rovers – postponed on January 16 – had been rearranged for March 16.

“We believed back in January, the way the games were going off, we’d be playing every week right through,” added Gardiner. “Games-wise, we knew we were going to be midweek every week until April. The game’s slotted in so it’s not a problem.

“We’ll just have to deal with it and go and win and try set up the next round match.”

The winners of the tie will take on Ross County in Dingwall 10 days later, providing both clubs with the opportunity of a derby game.

He said: “For both clubs there’s a big incentive. John and I have been and met the guys at Buckie and they were primed and raring to go.

“We were going to be their first home match for a long time and obviously that’s been extended by the couple of times it’s been off.

“Obviously for us it’s a big incentive because it’s County. But we’ll have to beat Buckie Thistle first.

“We knew they’d gone down and been brilliant against Albion Rovers. We always thought it was going to be a tough game. We’ve just got to take care of ourselves.

“I’m sympathetic towards their situation but I want us to go and beat them.”

Inverness were beaten 2-1 on Tuesday night by Dundee, in Neil McCann’s second game in interim charge.

McCann was appointed last week after manager John Robertson was allowed a period of compassionate leave, with assistant boss Scott Kellacher also off with a long-term illness.

Gardiner has been in touch with Robertson but does not intend to bother him about club matters.

He added: “I’ve been in touch with him and spoke to him a couple of times last week. I’ll be speaking to him again this week. It’s a process he’s going through and I’m trying to let that run its course.

“I’ll not bother him about less important things to deal with.”