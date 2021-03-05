Caley Thistle winger Anthony McDonald undergoes surgery on knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle winger Anthony McDonald has had successful surgery on a knee injury picked up last month.

McDonald, who re-signed for the club from Spanish side Cordoba in February, has not kicked a ball yet since his return after sustaining the injury in training.

Interim boss Neil McCann has not put a time-scale on his return but the former Hearts youngster, who had a spell on loan with Inverness in 2018-19, has had an operation.

There is more progress with Aaron Doran, however, who was sidelined at the same time as McDonald. The long-serving winger suffered a thigh tear but has been able to resume some group training with the first-team.

McCann said: “Anthony has had surgery which has been successful. I don’t want to put any time periods on it but I believe it’s gone well and I look forward to seeing him back whenever he’s ready.

“Aaron is back with the group and will step up his training next week. The weekend has come too soon for him but hopefully he’ll be back fully with the group next week.

“It’s important we don’t rush him as he’s an important player and the sooner we get him back the better.”

© SNS Group

McCann has not been able to use either player since taking temporary charge of the side but has been able to call upon a number of options in the forward areas.

James Keatings was this week linked with a move to Championship side Raith Rovers, with John McGlynn’s side reportedly moving to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

While stating Keatings would remain a Caley Thistle player for the remainder of the season, McCann is looking for ways to get the best of his forward options.

He said: “We must find a way that utilises them to the best of their abilities. If they’re all looking for the ball and we can make our minds up in the ball, we’ve got players who can give a threat to the opposition.

“We’ve got a group of players there I feel are more than capable of getting us goals. Without the intensity and work-rate as a unit – that is a must – you’re going to diminish the opportunities that will come your way.

“If we get that right, we’ve definitely got players who can hurt the opposition.”

© SNS Group

Roddy MacGregor missed out on the Dens Park defeat in midweek and will likely miss out tomorrow against Alloa, after coming off against Hearts last Friday.

McCann added: “He took that really heavy one from the lad Kingsley on the Friday night and took a bit of swelling and bruising – it was quite a nasty one.

“That’s why I had to take him off in that game. You could see he was feeling the effects.

“I’m not sure he’ll make Alloa, to be honest. The medical team are working on him, but I think it might come too soon.”