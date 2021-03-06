Neil McCann not thinking negatively about Caley Thistle’s league position

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann will not be dragged into thinking negatively about the club’s league position.

Inverness are experiencing the full swing of the Championship’s see-saw nature, sitting five points off the play-offs but six points off bottom side Alloa Athletic, who they face today.

The Highland capital club have won just once in their last 10 games, which came in a 2-0 win over Ayr United last month.

Victory over Alloa would ease concerns about the bottom end of the table somewhat and push Caley Thistle back towards their target of reaching the play-offs.

McCann said: “I don’t deal with the negative side, I always look at the positive side. We are closer to the play-off spots so that is what I am focussing.

“I am generally pretty positive. We are only focussing on winning football matches. It is a difficult one and I’m sure Peter Grant is telling his group by firing out arithmetic to them if you go a wee run you can get yourselves up the division.

“I think we’ve got a really good squad, we need time to recover and we’re on our way to doing that to hit Alloa on Saturday and go for three points.”

Caley Thistle were beaten 2-1 by Dundee on Tuesday night and McCann had the players watch back the performance, in a bid to pinpoint their errors.

He added: “Given how well it functioned last Friday night, it was just giving ideas on the ball, where we should be and essentially just reinforcing what I felt at half-time.

🗣️ Neil McCann gives his thoughts following tonight's match against Dundee pic.twitter.com/xuys4G4zwc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 2, 2021

“It was important for them to see it for themselves. Sometimes as a player, you can tell someone your full 90 minutes, the touches he’s had and different moments in the game.

“But sometimes players don’t see the bigger picture. As coach and manager, you’re looking at everyone, not just the guy with the football.

“I think it is vital if you want to get things across that you sit the team down together and show them how their position can affect others.”