Caley Thistle forward James Keatings has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Raith Rovers at the end of the season.

Keatings’ current deal at the Caledonian Stadium is up in the summer and their Championship rivals have swooped to sign him up.

News emerged on Wednesday of Raith’s interest in Keatings, who has scored 11 goals in 47 games for the Caley Jags since joining in 2019.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Stark’s Park and will join Tom Lang in signing for John McGlynn’s side when the season comes to an end.

Keatings had said after the midweek defeat to Dundee that Caley Thistle still had aspirations of making the play-offs, having been denied the chance to compete in them with the early end to the 2019-20 season.

He has previously won promotion to the top flight with Hearts, Hibernian and Hamilton Accies and won the Scottish Cup in 2016 with the Hibees. Keatings started his career at Celtic and has also turned out for St Johnstone and Dundee United.