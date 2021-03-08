Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers fears the wrong kind of play-off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers fears that, on current form, the Highland club could face a relegation play-off rather than mount a promotion push.

The 30-year-old was left bitterly frustrated after the Caley Jags were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom-placed Alloa.

Bulgarian forward Nikolay Todorov equalised after Innes Cameron put Alloa ahead in an open first period at Recreation Park.

Shane Sutherland could not convert a great chance after the break as the Caley Jags registered a seventh draw in 11 Championship games.

Inverness are seven points adrift of the promotion play-off places yet only a point clear of Greenock Morton in ninth position.

The Caley Jags host Morton tomorrow with interim manager Neil McCann still seeking a first victory at the helm.

The Highland club have a further three fixtures this month and Ridgers made it clear that there can be no more room for error.

He said: “If we don’t start winning games, and we keep giving away goals and not scoring we will find ourselves in a dogfight at the bottom to try to avoid the second-last place.

“It is disappointing, but we really have to step up in the last 10 games.

“We need to try to get as many points as possible.

“The play-offs are still there for us and we have a couple of games in hand.

“We are giving away really cheap goals and losing ground on everyone.”

© SNS Group

Ridgers believes the Caley Jags are in an unacceptable position and must start making amends immediately.

He added: “If we want to start doing something good in this league, we have to start winning games. To be where we are in the table is no way good enough.

“It is really difficult as we had a lot of chances.

“We have picked up two points against Alloa in three games this season.

“You can say they are our bogey team, but we have to look at the other games as well where we have chucked away points.

“We have let ourselves down.

“We do have games in hand, but unless you are winning those games or picking up points, they mean nothing to us.

“The frustrating thing is that when you look around the dressing-room and see the quality of players we have, especially up front.

“It was our eighth draw and we have shot ourselves in the foot.”