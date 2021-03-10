Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann believes there is “something missing” within the team after their latest defeat against Morton.

Inverness have won just once this year and slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Ton at the Caledonian Stadium, with Aiden Nesbitt scoring the only goal.

They now sit second bottom of the Championship, six points above basement side Alloa Athletic, with aspirations of the play-off looking distant at this stage.

McCann said: “I’ve said it a couple of times, there’s just something missing with them. Whether they are still feeling the effects of losing their manager and their assistant, I don’t know.

“They are certainly better than what they’ve shown. We saw how Morton celebrated after the game. They looked as if they wanted it more. We didn’t show enough bravery on the ball and ultimately came away with nothing from the game.

“You see a group of boys who train well. It doesn’t matter – it is what you give out on the pitch.

“In this division, the will to win is strong in nearly every side and you have to match that. Morton looked right up for it and that is a puzzler for me – why they look sharp on the training field and not out there.

“You get paid for doing it on match days. That’s where you earn the plaudits.”

Caley Thistle’s only victory this year came in a 2-0 win at Ayr United last month. They have five games to play before the end of March, starting with a double-header against promotion-chasing Raith Rovers on Friday night.

McCann added: “The conditions weren’t ideal, but these are games we should be winning. We need to set them up to get their season going again.

“I had words with them at half-time and full-time. They have to find it within themselves as there is only so much we can do to show them the way before they cross the white line.

“We’ll get back to the hard work this week and prepare for two very important games against Raith Rovers.”