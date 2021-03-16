Caley Thistle claim first victory under Neil McCann with 1-0 triumph over 10-man Raith Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle defeated 10-man Raith Rovers 1-0 at Stark’s Park to record their first win under interim boss Neil McCann.

Inverness took full advantage of defender Iain Davidson’s 11th-minute dismissal for the hosts in Fife, with Daniel MacKay netting the game’s decisive goal early in the second half.

The result is all the more significant given Dundee’s defeat to Ayr United, meaning Inverness now trail the promotion play-offs by only three points.

McCann, who was joined in the dugout by temporary coach Billy Dodds for the first time, opted to name an unchanged Highlanders side from the team which drew 0-0 with the same opponents at Caledonian Stadium on Friday.

© SNS Group

Inverness made a rapid start but were unable to capitalise on a series of early chances, with Nikolay Todorov seeing an effort blocked behind by Kyle Benedictus, before Sean Welsh’s resulting corner was headed off the crossbar by Scott Allardice.

Another opportunity presented itself for Shane Sutherland moments later, however he was unable to get enough purchase on his close-range effort which was held by Jamie MacDonald.

Inverness were handed a huge advantage after just 11 minutes however, with referee Colin Steven adjudging Raith defender Iain Davidson to have caught Todorov with an elbow as the two contested an aerial challenge.

© SNS Group

The visitors looked to capitalise, and they were denied a breakthrough on 22 minutes when Daniel MacKay cut in from the left before seeing his powerful strike tipped to safety by MacDonald.

Raith were close to an opener within the opening two minutes of the second half, with Regan Hendry seeing his strike from the edge of the box tipped over by Ridgers.

It was goalkeeper Ridgers who was the architect of MacKay’s opener on 50 minutes. The goalkeeper had done well to grasp Kai Kennedy’s corner before quickly launching the ball forward, picking out the well-timed run of MacKay who superbly lofted the ball over the onrushing MacDonald.

MacKay had a decent chance to double his tally four minutes later after receiving the ball from Roddy MacGregor, however his angled low strike was comfortably gathered by MacDonald.

Raith still caused problems in their search for an equaliser, with Kyle Benedictus forcing a fingertip save from Ridgers, while another corner by Hendry was nodded wide by Frankie Musonda.

Substitute Jamie Gullan was next to take aim with a free-kick which drifted narrowly over, as Rovers upped the pressure in search of a leveller.

© SNS Group

Inverness looked to kill the game off, with Sean Welsh sidefooting wide before Robbie Deas struck an effort past the post.

Inverness needed one final intervention from Ridgers, who made an excellent late save to turn substitute Lewis Vaughan’s strike around the post, with the visitors holding firm to claim the three points.