Fan view: Early days, but addition of Billy Dodds might see Inverness turn corner

It seemed to me that a number of Championship clubs had a severe dose of the jitters last week.

The realisation that their league position was far from safe led Morton, Ayr United and Caley Thistle to make management and coaching changes in the hope of making sure they are in the Championship next season.

Panic is perhaps too strong a word, but there was certainly a degree of alarm that led to the appointments of Gus MacPherson, David Hopkin and Billy Dodds in short order.

All three clubs will be hoping that their fortunes improve in the way that can often happen when a new face arrives at a club.

It’s probably unlikely that all three will get the positive bounce they are hoping for, but it will be intriguing to see what happens in the weeks ahead.

I would imagine that Inverness will be hoping that adding Dodds to the coaching team at the Caledonian Stadium might help with the club’s attacking options.

He was certainly a fine goalscorer in his day and the Caley Jags have not been hitting the back of the net often enough in recent times, so perhaps he can help. I can understand why they have brought him in and hope it proves a great success.

With both Inverness and Ayr in action last night, in what looked like challenging fixtures, it was an opportunity to see if anything had changed.

You have to say that the Honest Men’s result at Dens Park was hugely impressive and they will be delighted with their three points.

Caley Thistle will be just as pleased with their win against the 10 men of Raith.

This is a great result for us ahead of another tricky fixture against Dunfermline at the weekend. Anything we can take there would be evidence of very real progress.