Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely says a fine line sits between the Highlanders’ Championship season becoming a play-off push or a relegation dogfight.

Inverness ended a run of six matches without a victory in Tuesday’s 1-0 triumph over Raith Rovers, securing a first win for interim manager Neil McCann.

Caley Jags are now three points adrift of fourth-placed Dundee, who have a game in hand, albeit they are the same distance above Arbroath in the relegation play-off spot.

With seven games remaining, Tokely feels the campaign is finely poised.

He said: “It was a much-needed win. For me it’s in the balance, with such a fine line between getting into the play-offs and being sucked into a struggle at the bottom.

“It was a big three points the other night. I have watched a few of the games since Neil has taken over. I would say the game against Raith, after the first half an hour, I thought it was quite a good performance.

“Three points was what they needed and they got that the other night.

“I would say it’s been a disappointing season for the quality of player they have. They certainly had high hopes of getting into the play-offs.

“It could still go either way of getting sucked back into a problem position at the bottom or pushing on.”

Inverness have recorded more draws than any other side in the league, with nine from 20 matches so far.

Tokely, who won the title with Caley Thistle in 2004 and 2009, feels an ability to grind out narrow victories is required to push up the table.

He added: “Three points, whatever way they can get them, is very important. I have watched Hearts and I don’t think they’re a pretty side, but they get the points.

“That’s what Caley Thistle need to do. Neil maybe wants to come in and play nice football, but for me it’s maybe more of a battling performance like the other night they need.

“There have been too many draws and I think that has been the frustrating thing for both John Robertson previously and Neil coming in.

“I remember playing in that league and, if you win a game 1-0 like the other night, you feel absolutely over the moon because you have worked so hard for it.

“It’s a battling league – one of the toughest in Britain. You’ve just got to try and pick up as many points as you can away from home.

“Saturday’s game against Dunfermline is very tricky, I would say them and Raith have been the much-improved sides in the Championship.

“Inverness can go into this weekend full of confidence though, with no fears against Dunfermline.”

Daniel MacKay netted the winner against Raith with his fourth goal of the campaign, with fellow teenagers Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper also having been regularly involved this term.

Tokely, who has a role within Caley Jags’ academy which is in shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said: “It was really nice to see young Daniel MacKay getting the winner the other night. It will certainly be a boost for his confidence.

“For me he’s a striker rather than a wide man, his pace would give any defence problems. He ran through the middle with a burst of pace for his goal, before an excellent finish over the top of the goalkeeper.

“That goal will give Daniel a great boost. Although the results haven’t been great, seeing the likes of Daniel, Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper getting a run in the side is great.

“I think they have done really well. It’s hard for them to show consistency being that young, the fans need to be aware they will go through periods where they struggle for a bit of form.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I think the lads can take positives from getting a run of games. I can see them only kicking on.”