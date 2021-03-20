Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh hopes his partnership with Scott Allardice continues to bear fruit.

The pair have only played a handful of games together across the season, but started together in the middle of the park for both games against Raith Rovers.

Allardice has been an impressive performer for Inverness since arriving from Waterford at the start of the season. The midfielder had previous Scottish football experience with Dundee United, Dumbarton and East Fife, but appears to have found a home for himself in this Caley Thistle side.

Welsh said: “He’s come in and done well. We had a few injuries in that area of the park with myself, Vinny (James Vincent) and (David) Carson. Scotty has come in and made the position his own.

“I take my hat off too him. Hopefully he can keep pushing on to the end of the season.

“We’re working on our relationship (on the park). Scott is a good footballer and will take the ball. I like to take the ball as well.

“We seem to be getting more of a relationship now. We’ve not had many games together, but we’re starting to get a balance there now which helps.”

Allardice signed a new contract with Caley Thistle earlier this season, keeping him at the club until 2023.

His form has meant David Carson has been relocated to right-back, but it seems not to have fazed him, delivering back-to-back stand-out performances in his new role.

Welsh added: “Davey’s that type of player where he’ll give you everything he’s got, wherever he plays. It suits him because his strengths are being aggressive and using his energy to get after the ball.

“He does that defensively, but he can also join in. He’s taken to it like a duck to water and he’s comfortable out there. It shows the strength we’ve got that a midfielder goes to right back and slots in seamlessly.”

Inverness face Dunfermline at East End Park today, on the back of only their second win of the year, against Raith on Tuesday night.

Welsh added: “You can go back to Friday last week; the boys realised we really needed to start picking up some results.

“Friday was a good performance and we wanted to build on that. The most important thing was getting the result and thankfully we did that.”