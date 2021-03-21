Caley Thistle have unlikely hero to thank after boosting play-off hopes by beating Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Unlikely match winner David Carson ensured Inverness are making all the right moves to seal a Scottish Championship play-off place.

The words resurgence and Fife are not usually used in the same sentence.

Yet Inverness have plundered two timely back to back wins in the Kingdom, following up a victory at Raith Rovers by overcoming Dunfermline Athletic.

Three games unbeaten signals a dramatic transformation after falling near the foot of the division.

The turnaround, with animated and combative makeshift right-back Carson at its core, has propelled Inverness into fifth place and to within three points of the end of season play-offs.

Even a few weeks ago it looked like an unforeseeable finale in a shortened season with a manifold of interruptions and off field issues.

Caley Thistle have recorded more stalemates than an entire series of The Queen’s Gambit this term.

Now it looks like temporary manager Neil McCann has developed a strategy to keep opponents in check while attacking from all positions – exemplified in defender Carson bombing forward to claim the crucial goal at East End Park.

© SNS Group

There are still two more games in an unrelentingly hectic March schedule – Buckie Thistle away in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night and Arbroath in the league at home – but Caley Jags are finding form when it matters.

Manager John Robertson remains on compassionate leave but after a slow start McCann has steered Inverness closer to the top than the bottom of the division.

In his seventh game at the helm the Highland club looked defensively stable, assured in possession and dangerous on the break.

Although it took until the 81st minute for Carson to net a superbly taken clinching goal, Caley Thistle were on top for large portions of a contest that seemed set to end in another unwanted draw.

Continuity has bred confidence as McCann named the same side for the third successive match.

After a helter-skelter beginning, Inverness were denied a penalty when Shane Sutherland’s half-volley seemed to strike the arm of Scott Banks on the Dunfermline goal-line on 16 minutes.

Craig Wighton had the ball in the net for the home side but was ruled off-side before Caley Jags settled and engineered two decent first half chances.

© SNS Group

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams stayed alert to carefully gather a Sean Welsh free-kick and the Welshman then scrambled to his right to parry Daniel MacKay’s low, powerful drive.

Just two minutes into the second half Inverness wasted a fantastic opportunity; Robbie Deas won possession, Sutherland played in MacKay and despite being allowed time to surge forward the pacy winger could only curl over into the vast bank of empty seats.

Next it was the turn of Roddy MacGregor whose trundling effort trickled inches wide. Nikolay Todorov’s ambitious volley landed on the top of the net as Caley Thistle dominated early after the break.

🔴🔵 @DaveyCarson8's winner against Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park! pic.twitter.com/WCi0hY01Ie — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 21, 2021

MacGregor’s fierce shot from a difficult angle forced Fon Williams to push into the path of MacKay but he stumbled and could not direct his header on target from the rebound.

The Pars responded when Steven Whittaker’s crisp drive almost found its way past Mark Ridgers but the goalkeeper held on as Dunfermline crept back into the game.

Referee Peter Stuart took centre stage when booking Carson after he clashed with Dominic Thomas. The official also issued a yellow card to McCann after he vehemently protested the decision.

The Highland club continued to probe as the score remained frustratingly even.

Welsh aimed an accurate free-kick for the top corner yet Fon Williams watched diligently to deny the Caley Thistle captain.

3 Points ✅

Clean sheet ✅

First Professional Goal ⚽️@ICTFC ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/YS7XwzwKkG — David Carson (@DaveyCarson8) March 20, 2021

The winner finally came with nine minutes left and from an unfamiliar source.

Scott Allardice split open the Pars defence with an inch perfect through ball, Carson cut inside from the right and remained composed to place a shot in off the post that left Fon Williams a helpless spectator.

Dunfermline provided a late scare when Fraser Murray’s free-kick found Euan Murray yet the Pars captain could not connect properly and Ridgers was left unperturbed.