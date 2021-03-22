Match-winner David Carson happy to play anywhere for the Caley Thistle cause

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Midfielder David Carson is content to continue playing at right-back after netting his first goal as a professional in Caley Thistle’s victory at Dunfermline.

The 25-year-old scored a superb winner at East End Park despite playing out of position to put the Highland club into Scottish Championship play-off contention.

The Caley Jags moved into fifth place in the table and trail Dundee and the Pars by just three points after an impressive road win.

It’s a game Carson will never forget.

The Newcastle native was mobbed by his team-mates in a euphoric outpouring of emotion after claiming a landmark strike with just nine minutes of the match left.

© SNS Group

He said: “It is my first professional goal.

“I had a nosebleed in the box and I was relieved to see it go in.

“Thankfully I put it away nicely and the celebrations got the better of me – I will take it.

“The game was going to be settled by a mistake or a bit of quality.

“The manager (Neil McCann) said he didn’t think it would come from me – but it did.

“We deserved to take three points, it was a great day for me and the celebrations showed that.”

Sidelined with a knee injury for the majority of the season, Carson is willing to play anywhere for the Caley Jags.

He added: “On a personal level with me being out for so long and coming back it has been tough.

“I was asked to do a job at right-back a few weeks ago and we have kept three clean sheets on the bounce now.

“If I am required to play there I am capable of doing it.

“I came to Inverness as someone who plays higher up the field and scores goals.

“I signed as more of a number 10 who plays just off the strikers.

🗣️ @DaveyCarson8 gives his thoughts after his first goal for the club and today's 1-0 win against Dunfermline! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/21yVXvuuyq — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 20, 2021

“You would expect to have more license to go forward from midfield rather than right-back.

“However I saw the opportunity and my days as a striker came back as I slotted it past the goalkeeper.

“Since Neil (McCann) has come in he has obviously seen some qualities in me to play as a right back.

“It might not happen every week, but I have popped up and put the ball in the back of the net.

“We were drawing too many games, now we are only going to grow in confidence.

“Hopefully the results continue to keep coming.”