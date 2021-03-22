Fan view: Are Inverness finding consistency for belated play-offs push?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife has quickly become a happy hunting ground for Caley Thistle after a second win in the kingdom over the space of just a few days.

The six points they picked up in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline have gone a long way to alleviating any relegation worries and once again awakened the possibility of a push towards the promotion play-offs.

On Friday night, I started to fancy our chances against the Pars. I was listening to Billy Dodds’ comments on TV after the Alloa v Dundee game and was impressed by what he had to say.

I found his positivity rather convincing on the back of the win at Stark’s Park. He was by no means being complacent about the task that awaited them at East End Park, but you could just sense he was hopeful that Inverness could do something.

Inverness now have five games to play in this Covid-shortened season. Two home games against Arbroath and Dundee together with visits to Morton, Queen of the South and Hearts.

I think there are two reasons why Inverness pushing into the promotion play-offs is a bit of a long shot.

First of all is the way Caley Thistle have struggled to be consistent all season. Two great wins last week, but a victory against Arbroath on Saturday is far from certain.

Secondly, the three teams in the play-off positions now have at least one game in hand over Inverness and that could be crucial.

Having said that, you can’t write off Inverness completely. They do need to keep on winning if they are to put real pressure on the teams above them.

If they can do, in the weeks ahead, what they have failed to do over the winter then who knows?